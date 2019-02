COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the woods in Columbia Sunday.

According to police, a resident found the woman in the 6100 block of Dobbin Road around 4:46 p.m.

Police believe the woman was exposed to the elements for a undetermined period of time.

She was not dressed appropriately for the weather.

There are no signs of foul play.

Police said her identity and cause of death will be confirmed through an autopsy.