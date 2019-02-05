  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County Police Department, Fatal Accident, Fatal Car Crash


GAMBRILLS, Md. (WJZ) — A crash in Anne Arundel County turned fatal when a commercial tractor trailer collided with a Honda Element.

The accident happened around 1:19 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Crain Highway (MD-3) and Annapolis Road (MD-175.)

Police said the Freightliner tractor trailer was heading southbound on Crain Highway while the Honda was going eastbound on Annapolis Road. According to officials, the Honda entered the intersection despite having the red light. The Freightliner struck the Honda in the intersection.

The driver of the tractor trailer was identified as 28-year-old Tramaine Thompson. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

However, the driver of the Honda died at the scene. She was identified as Mary Grillo, 80.

Police said there was no indication that speed or alcohol use was a factor in the accident. They determined the preliminary cause of the crash was Grillo’s failure to stop at the red light.

The crash is under investigation.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s