



A crash in Anne Arundel County turned fatal when a commercial tractor trailer collided with a Honda Element.

The accident happened around 1:19 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Crain Highway (MD-3) and Annapolis Road (MD-175.)

Police said the Freightliner tractor trailer was heading southbound on Crain Highway while the Honda was going eastbound on Annapolis Road. According to officials, the Honda entered the intersection despite having the red light. The Freightliner struck the Honda in the intersection.

The driver of the tractor trailer was identified as 28-year-old Tramaine Thompson. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

However, the driver of the Honda died at the scene. She was identified as Mary Grillo, 80.

Police said there was no indication that speed or alcohol use was a factor in the accident. They determined the preliminary cause of the crash was Grillo’s failure to stop at the red light.

The crash is under investigation.

