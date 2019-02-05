



The Archdiocese of Baltimore is facing possible legal action over comments made regarding a viral confrontation last month in DC between Catholic students and a Native American activist.

According to our media partner the Baltimore Sun, the law firm representing the Kentucky teen at at the center of the video sent a letter to more than 50 entities warning them of a possible lawsuit, the archdiocese included.

WJZ reached out to the firm representing the students to see how likely it is they will pursue a lawsuit specifically against the Archdiocese of Baltimore, but have not heard back.

The video was shared countless times, an encounter between students from Covington Catholic High School in Kentucky and Native American activists.

The more than three-minute clip recorded at the Lincoln Memorial after the March For Life instantly was dissected; from teens wearing red and white “Make American Great” hats, to a moment where 16-year-old Nick Sandmann was face to face with 64-year-old Nathan Phillips.

Many online and on-air accused the teen of intimidating Phillips who spoke out about the encounter on CBS This Morning.

“I just wanted to go out and look out at my American country and see what’s happening here,” Phillips said.

Days after the encounter, the Archdiocese of Baltimore tweeted, “It condemns the disrespect shown toward a Native American elder,”

Its comments like these that now has attorneys representing Sandmann and the students saying they are considering legal action.

Our media partner the Baltimore Sun reported the firm representing the teen provided the church with a letter notifying them of the intent to possibly sue.

The Archdiocese confirmed they received the letter but declined to comment.

As days passed, more videos of the encounter began to surface.

One video showed a third group engaging the students- with parents accusing them of starting the tension.

“Our boys did nothing, no violence,” said parent Jim Wilson.

The Archdiocese of Baltimore later issued statements clarifying their initial tweet, one acknowledging in part, “The circumstances of this confrontation are now being reported as more complex,”

The other said in part, “It has become apparent that initial reports of that incident were at best incomplete,”

