Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County, Baltimore County Public Schools, Local TV, Maryland, Pay Raises, Teacher Pay Raises


BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County teachers are expected to protest the elimination of pay raises at a school board meeting Tuesday night.

Our media partner the Baltimore Sun reports they are joining a chorus of politicians and board members who say teachers should get a pay incrase.

A revised budget proposal presented two weeks ago has been widely criticized, including by interim school superintendent Verletta White who put the proposal together.

White would like to see her initial teacher-backed budget proposal, which called for an 11 percent increase in county funding.

