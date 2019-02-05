



Born with a congenital heart defect, Tony Foreman has always focused on his health.

“Don’t try to be excessive with anything, and I try to avoid all the processed food, and you can tell your body feels better the more you consumer natural clean food,” Foreman said.

Founder and co-owner of Foreman Wolf, Baltimore’s premier restaurant company, Foreman is also the chair of the American Heart Association’s Heart Ball.

After his own experience with heart complications and three open-heart surgeries, he is committed to supporting the organization.

“I’m the beneficiary of a lot of the research done and the results happened over time and I am lucky to have some of the surgeons on the forefront,” Foreman said.

February is American Heart Month, and the American Heart Association is fighting to reduce death caused by heart disease and stroke.

The Heart Ball is one of four major fundraising events for the American Heart Association in Baltimore to help raise awareness and will take place on February 23.

It will bring together medical and community leaders to build a healthier Baltimore.

“Last year we supported more than $17 million in cardiovascular research just in the city of Baltimore because we have such great institutions doing such great work,” said Tracy Brazelton, with the American Heart Association in Baltimore.

The Heart Ball typically raises about $1 million in funding.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)