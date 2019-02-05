Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore Police, commissioner salary, Local TV, Michael Harrison, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s next police commissioner could earn a $275,000 annually.

WJZ media partner The Baltimore Sun reported, the city’s Board of Estimates is expected to vote tomorrow on the proposed salary for Michael Harrison.

Mayor Catherine Pugh previously said she expected to pay $260,000 a year.

That’s 25 percent more than what recent commissioners have made.

The proposed salary would make Harrison one of the best-paid city employees.

He’s expected to start as acting commissioner next Monday.

Comments
  1. Tickedoff Person says:
    February 5, 2019 at 1:49 pm

    Why not make him earn it first? He is not hurting at all. He is already pulling down a 6 figure pension from his last job.Not to mention the OTHER PENSION HE IS GOING TO GET FROM US! Another stupid move made by stupid democrats

