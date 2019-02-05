



Baltimore’s next police commissioner could earn a $275,000 annually.

WJZ media partner The Baltimore Sun reported, the city’s Board of Estimates is expected to vote tomorrow on the proposed salary for Michael Harrison.

Mayor Catherine Pugh previously said she expected to pay $260,000 a year.

That’s 25 percent more than what recent commissioners have made.

The proposed salary would make Harrison one of the best-paid city employees.

He’s expected to start as acting commissioner next Monday.

