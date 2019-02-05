



Cardi B is coming to Baltimore!

Royal Farms Arena announced the rapper will headline the 92Q’s Spring Bling Festival this year.

Other artists performing will be Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, Blac Youngsta, Blockboy JB and Da Baby.

The festival will be held on Friday, May 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Feb. 8. However, pre-sale tickets start selling on Feb. 6.

When available, tickets can be found here.

