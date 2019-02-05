



A 31-year-old man was caught and arrested by Woodlawn patrol officers Sunday evening after he threatened his girlfriend with a firearm.

Officers were called to the 7200 block of Oak Haven Circle around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night after the woman stopped at an apartment there, left the man, De’shon Christopher Rodgers in her car and secretly called police.

Rodgers repeatedly threatened the woman, 20, with a gun during an argument as she was driving.

Rodgers is prohibited from possessing any firearm due to previous felony convictions, police say.

Rodgers fled the car before police arrived but was caught by the Baltimore County Aviation Unit being picked up by another car on Oak Haven Circle.

Patrol officers found the car on Lord Baltimore Drive approaching Barley Woods Road and tried to make a traffic stop. Rodgers fled from the vehicle and ran into a wooded area where officers began to pursue him on foot.

Aviation was able to track Rodgers as he ran back to Oak Haven Circle and tried to hide inside an apartment unit vestible, guiding officers to him, where he was arrested after a short struggle.

A small amount of marijuana was found on Rodgers during a search incident to arrest, the gun was not found on him.

Officers found the gun hidden under a car at a location on Derby Shire Circle where Rodgers was seen stopping during the pursuit.

Rodgers, of the 2900 block of Nash Place Southeast, Washington D.C., is charged with first and second degree assault, resisting arrest and a number of weapons violations.

He is being held on denied bail status at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook