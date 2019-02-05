



Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings is calling for Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to resign.

Northam, a Democrat elected in 2017, is under fire over a racist photo printed under his name in a 1984 yearbook.

“Members of Virginia’s African American community deserve better from the head of their Commonwealth. I join those who say Governor Northam should leave. In this day and age, we cannot afford to have someone who wore blackface or represents the KKK be Governor of a state,” Cummings tweeted.

Cummings is just the latest within the Democratic party to call for Northam’s resignation.

Several other notable Democratic party leaders and some who already announced their candidacy for president have asked him to resign.

The lieutenant governor who would replace Northam now faces a claim of sexual assault from more than a decade ago. Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax said the allegation that he sexually assaulted a woman at the Democratic National Convention in 2004 is not true. Fairfax said the accusation is resurfacing now that he’s on the verge of becoming governor.

