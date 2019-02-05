WATCH LIVEStacey Abrams Delivers The Democratic Response To President Donald Trump's State Of The Union Address.
CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A fatal crash left one motorcyclist dead Tuesday afternoon in Catonsville.

The motorcycle was driving northbound on Winters Lane when a Jeep driving southbound tried to make a left turn on Edmonson Avenue in front of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle struck the passenger side of the Jeep.

The rider, John Yoon, 27, was transported to Shock Trauma where he later died.

Police are continuing their investigation into this crash.

