The high-profile case of a man whose murder conviction was chronicled in the hit “Serial” podcast has brought spectators from across the world following his nearly 20-year-old case that landed the teenager from Baltimore County behind bars for life.

Adnan Syed was convicted in the 2000 killing of Hae Min Lee and burying her body in a shallow grave in a Baltimore park. He was 17 at the time.

Syed’s story was widely publicized in the 2014 “Serial” podcast, which cast doubt on his guilt and inspired armchair investigators to unearth new information.

The HBO trailer mainly features Syed’s longtime friend Rabia Chaudry, who brought the case to “Serial” host and former Baltimore Sun reporter Sarah Koenig.

“When you are working on a case that you think is a wrongful conviction you’re only on one side, and that side is to get to the truth,” Chaudry said in the trailer.

The documentary heavily teases to a “new piece of evidence” that they claim no one may have seen after all these years.

Most recently, Maryland’s highest court heard arguments about whether to reinstate the murder conviction of Syed.

A lower court vacated his 2000 conviction two years ago and the state has been fighting the decision ever since.

A key issue was whether Syed’s trial attorney, the late M. Cristina Gutierrez, provided a defense that was so inadequate, it violated her client’s Constitutional rights. Syed’s current lawyers say she ignored a key alibi witness, Asia McClain Chapman.

Chapman claims she was with Syed at the time police believe he killed his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee.

It could be months before the Court of Appeals issues a ruling. Chaudry said earlier this year thinks it will happen before August 2019.

If the ruling does go against the prosecution, they could appeal it to the U. S. Supreme Court.

