



The political chaos in Virginia is growing more intense with Gov. Ralph Northam showing no signs that he’ll step down. The Democrat, elected in 2017, is under fire over a racist photo printed under his name in a 1984 yearbook.

The governor met with his cabinet on Monday. Their strategy has been to take the situation day by day. A source familiar with the meeting said it was emotional, but not one member asked for Northam’s resignation.

Virginia’s Gov. Northam Says That Wasn’t Him In Racist Yearbook Picture

The lieutenant governor who would replace Northam now faces a claim of sexual assault from more than a decade ago. Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax said the allegation that he sexually assaulted a woman at the Democratic National Convention in 2004 is not true. Fairfax said the accusation is resurfacing now that he’s on the verge of becoming governor.

“I think it’s obvious what it is. It’s obvious it’s a smear, it’s obvious that we’re on the eve of pretty historic time, and there are people, for whatever reason, may want to come out,” Fairfax said.

