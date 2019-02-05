



A 43-year-old Salisbury man was arrested for dealing drugs after two non-fatal overdoses were reported in Ocean City, Maryland.

According to Ocean City police, Steavon T. Williams Sr. was identified as a suspected drug dealer after narcotics detectives investigated two overdoses on Jan. 14.

Detectives searched Williams on Jan. 19 and found large amounts of crack cocaine and substance that appeared to be heroin. It turned out to be powdered sugar.

Williams was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute a non-controlled substance represented to be a CDS, and two counts of possession of CDS.

He appeared in court and taken to Worcester County Jail on $5,000 bond.

He has since been released from custody after posting bond on Jan. 21.

