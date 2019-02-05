



Police made two arrests and recovered two loaded handguns Monday afternoon in Prince George’s County during a traffic stop.

Police stopped a car for speeding around 5:30 p.m on westbound Route 50 at Maryland Route 410.

An officer asked Deandre Matthew Thomas, 21, of Brandywine, to exit the passenger seat of the car.

Thomas exited and was escorted to an unmarked police car.

He then pushed the officer, jumped a jersey wall and ran through traffic.

Thomas was taken into custody by the officer after a foot pursuit near the treeline of Route 50.

He was found carrying a 9mm Ruger LC9s, which was reported stolen through Virginia.

Thomas was charged with second-degree assault, possession of a regulated firearm after being a fugitive from justice, and other criminal charges.

Witnesses near the scene told police that the other passenger, Carlson Lamont Wilson, 23, of Washington D.C., threw a handgun across Route 50.

Police searched the area and found a loaded Glock 42 handgun.

Wilson was charged with carrying and transporting a loaded handgun.

Thomas and Wilson were later transported to the Department of Corrections in Hyattsville, where they await an appearance before the court commissioner.

