



The suspect in Monday’s shooting near the UMD Shock Trauma Center is being held without bail.

Jamar Haughton, 26, of Baltimore, had his bail hearing earlier Tuesday morning.

University of Maryland Police chased down the 26-year-old suspect Jamar Haughton and arrested him a short distance from the medical campus after he shot a 24-year-old medical employee in the face and the buttocks Monday morning.

UMD Medical School Employee On Life Support After Shot In Face, Buttocks

Police said they recovered a loaded handgun used in the crime.

The victim is currently in critical but stable condition after suffering two gunshot wounds. He was shot near the medical school, then taken across the street to the hospital for treatment.

No bystanders were injured.

Police are still investigating the motive but tell WJZ the suspect knew the victim.

This story is developing.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook