



The man suspected in the shooting of a University of Maryland Medical School employee near Shock Trauma shot his ex-boyfriend after their relationship ended, according to the charging documents.

Jamar Haughton, 26, of Baltimore, had his bail hearing earlier Tuesday morning. Haughton is being held without bail.

“I wanted to kill him. I want him dead. I shot him in the eye and if he doesn’t die I will not stop!,” Haughton told police.

According to court documents, Haughton said he and 24-year-old UMMS employee were in an intimate relationship.

In the report, Haughton said he was upset the victim had left him for a female.

The firearm was reportedly stolen out of Anne Arundel County, according to court documents.

Haughton was employed in a facilities position at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine at the time of the shooting Monday.

Johns Hopkins Medicine has since terminated his employment, they said in a statement Tuesday.

“Our thoughts are with the victim and his family. At the time of the incident, Jamar Haughton was employed in a facilities position with the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, and we have since terminated his employment. As is standard practice regarding personnel matters, we are unable to provide any further details about his brief tenure with the organization,”

A peace order was filed late last year against the accused shooter that ordered him to stay away from Johns Hopkins Hospital.

The order said he was stalking a man, lied about his health and stole pictures for a dating app.

The peace order was filed by another Johns Hopkins employee.

University of Maryland Police chased down Haughton and arrested him a short distance from the medical campus after he shot the medical school employee in the face and the buttocks Monday morning, just east of Shock Trauma’s ambulance bay.

Police said they recovered the loaded handgun used in the crime.

The victim is currently in critical, but stable condition after suffering two gunshot wounds. He was shot near the medical school, then taken across the street to the hospital for treatment.

No bystanders were injured.

