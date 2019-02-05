



The victim of a deadly crash in Harford County has been identified.

Chopper 13 was over the scene just before 5 p.m. Monday night on southbound I-95 in Joppatowne.

Police said the 42-year-old driver of a Toyota, Brian Connors, rear-ended a Jeep, causing both vehicles to flip over.

Conners died at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep is being treated at Shock Trauma.

Police say alcohol may have impaired Connors’ driving ability.

