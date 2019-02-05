



What an amazing day it was. A near record-high of 71 degrees, just one degree shy from tying the record for Feb. 5.

After last Friday’s high of only 20, we shot up over 50 degrees.

A cold front did cross the region late on Tuesday and will drop temperatures back near normal levels on Wednesday.

Some rain will come through later in the day to wash some of the salt off of the roads and your cars.

Warmer air will flood back into the region on Thursday and Friday, with some showers around parts of the area.

Colder air will return just in time for the weekend.

