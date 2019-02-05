  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Baltimore, Local News, State Of The Union Address, Talkers, Williamsport


WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — Among the hundreds of people present in the gallery for Tuesday night’s State of the Union address was a man from Williamsport, Maryland.

A man who lost his son in a terrorist attack.

The President invited Tom Wibberley as a personal guest. His son, Craig, died in the attack on the USS Cole.

The attack happened in the Middle East back in 2000 and shocked the nation after terrorists bombed the USS Cole in Yemen.

Seventeen Americans, including Craig, a Navy Seaman, died in that attack.

Tuesday night, the President recognized his father.

“We are honored to be joined tonight by Tom,” said President Trump. “We vow to always remember the heroes of the USS Cole.”

Wibberley was just 19 when he died. United States officials believe that a drone strike last month killed one of the leaders who carried out that attack.

