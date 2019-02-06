



24-year-old Travon Demetrius Young was arrested Tuesday for a string of robberies occurring that same day.

Young, of the 600 block of Springfield Avenue, was arrested in connection with five incidents that included two armed robberies and three attempted armed robberies.



Travon Demetrius Young: BPD

Young had a pocket knife and three cell phones on him when he was arrested.

Detectives were unable to interview him due to his “volatile behavior”, they say.

Young is currently in Central Booking where he has been charged accordingly and is now waiting to see a Court Commissioner.

