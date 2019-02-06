



The ATF Baltimore is looking for three men wanted in crimes allegedly linked to a drug ring.

They are offering a reward of up to $5,000 each for information leading to the arrests of Michael Reaves, Diontaye Demory a/k/a Grilla, and Demetres Moore.

Officials said the men should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

They could be in East Baltimore.

The ATF said 16 alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in the city were indicted last week for numerous firearm and drug charges.

Arrest warrants were served, however these three men have not yet been taken into custody.

All three have been charged with narcotics conspiracy and conspiracy to possess a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Reaves has been charged with the additional crime of possession with intent to distribute crack.

“Our mission is to make the streets of Baltimore safer for law-abiding citizens. We are asking that the public help us in this effort,” said ATF Baltimore Special Agent in Charge Rob Cekada. “Someone in the community knows where these defendants are or has information that could lead to their arrest. We urge them to contact law enforcement.”

Anyone with information should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS, ATFtips@atf.gov, text “ATFBAL” to 63975, or contact ATF via the mobile reportit® app.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook