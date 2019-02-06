  • WJZ 13On Air

HALETHORPE, Md.


HALETHORPE, Md. (WJZ) — A strange odor forced evacuations in part of a Baltimore County neighborhood.

Fire officials said a chemical odor along Fenor Rd. and Virginia Ave. was reported around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Families on both sides of the street were evacuated and at least one person was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Crews flushed sewer lines with water to get rid of the odor but did not say what the cause was.

