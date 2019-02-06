BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another Fells Point restaurant is showing their support for Cocina Luchadoras after the owner said she received death threats for an anti-Trump poster.
Rosalyn Vera said a man called the restaurant twice threatening to harm her and burn down the restaurant if she didn’t remove the poster. It shows a picture of President Trump with a message in Spanish that roughly translates to “Donald, you are stupid.”
RELATED: Baltimore Restaurant’s Anti-Trump Poster Brings Death Threats
In response, Eikben posted on social media that the two restaurants will be partnering for a pop up in March.
“Rosalyn and her family have been friends and neighbors to Ekiben since before Luchadoras opened,” the company wrote. “The Ekiben fam wants to put this out there: Threats of violence against businesses who choose to express themselves genuinely and honestly will not fly here.”
View this post on Instagram
We’re gonna take the caps lock off for a sec. Last week the owner of Cocina Luchadoras, Rosalyn Vera, received personal death threats and threats to her business because of a political poster she had in her restaurant. Rosalyn and her family have been friends and neighbors to Ekiben since before Luchadoras opened. Their burritos fuel our staff on a nearly weekly basis and Rosalyn is a kind, warm and gracious person. On top of that, her food is 🔥🔥🔥 The Ekiben fam wants to put this out there: Threats of violence against businesses who choose to express themselves genuinely and honestly will not fly here. Not in Baltimore; not in our neighborhood. As long as a business is not hurting or discriminating against anyone, a business owner's political or cultural leanings should not subject them to threats to their lives and well-being. As funny looking, no-name dudes selling meatballs out of a hot dog cart, we were not cool four years ago. All we had was the food we loved and our smiles. Even so, @fellspointfarmersmarket believed in us enough to not turn us away because of our differences—the trap music we blasted at 9 AM, the funky words on our menu and our desire to express ourselves and our cultures. The end result: Bmore showed up and supported us in ridiculous numbers because 1) we were different and authentic and 2) the city was open and loving enough to allow us to be who we are. Ekiben is honest and quirky in a way that we believe is uniquely Baltimorean. This is because Baltimoreans recognize realness and authenticity over everything and Baltimoreans see the value in our differences. The freedom for a business to express itself regardless of how different or controversial (unless it's hateful or discriminatory) its opinions may be is a valuable and delicate thing and is worth making a raucous about once in a while. We at Ekiben honestly believe that. *Steps down off soap box, clicks Caps Lock* AND THAT’S WHY WE’RE HOSTING THE COCINA LUCHADORAS FAM FOR A ONE-TIME ONLY LUNCH POP-UP ON MARCH 4TH. YA’LL AIN’T READY FOR WHAT WE'VE GOT PLANNED. IT'S A NEIGHBORHOOD OF EPIC PROPORTIONS; MARK YOUR CALENDARS NOW.
According to our media partner The Baltimore Sun, the menu will be created by Ekiben co-owner Steve Chu and Vera, as they blend their cuisines.
The event will be on March 4 from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Ekiben.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook