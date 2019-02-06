



Another Fells Point restaurant is showing their support for Cocina Luchadoras after the owner said she received death threats for an anti-Trump poster.

Rosalyn Vera said a man called the restaurant twice threatening to harm her and burn down the restaurant if she didn’t remove the poster. It shows a picture of President Trump with a message in Spanish that roughly translates to “Donald, you are stupid.”

In response, Eikben posted on social media that the two restaurants will be partnering for a pop up in March.

“Rosalyn and her family have been friends and neighbors to Ekiben since before Luchadoras opened,” the company wrote. “The Ekiben fam wants to put this out there: Threats of violence against businesses who choose to express themselves genuinely and honestly will not fly here.”

According to our media partner The Baltimore Sun, the menu will be created by Ekiben co-owner Steve Chu and Vera, as they blend their cuisines.

The event will be on March 4 from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Ekiben.

