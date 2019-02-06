  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’ve ever sent a message on Facebook you’ve instantly regretted- now there’s a way to take it back.

The company has started rolling out a delete button for both IOS and Android devices.

In order to delete a message from a single or group chat, just tap on the message you want to remove and press “Delete for everyone,”.

But, you only have ten minutes to take the message back, so be quick!

