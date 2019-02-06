



Baltimore County Fire officials are warning consumers about contaminated kerosene sold at a Windsor Mill gas station.

According to fire officials, the kerosene was contaminated with gasoline and sold between Jan. 23 and Feb. 5 at the Shell station and Dash-In at 8200 Liberty Road.

This contaminated kerosene could pose a fire risk if used in kerosene-fueled devices like space heaters.

If you purchased the kerosene from this gas station between those dates, don’t use it.

You can return the product to the Shell station.

“We recently learned that the clear kerosene product purchased between Wednesday, January 23 and Tuesday, February 5 at the Dash-In location at 8200 Liberty Rd., Baltimore, MD may be contaminated. “If you are one of the approximately 46 customers who purchased clear kerosene from the location between Wednesday, January 23 and Tuesday, February 5, do not use the kerosene product of any remaining stored kerosene product as it is a fire hazard. “Please contact Dash In immediately at 240-316-4939 as we are standing by to assist with safe disposal of any unused clear kerosene product, and to offer refunds with proof of purchase.”

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook