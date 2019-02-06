



Five registered sex offenders in various parts of Frederick County have been charged with violating the conditions of their registry, Frederick police say.

The following men have been charged:

Daniel Carl Diaz, 43 of Middletown, MD., for failure to notify of employment status change.

Christopher Dale House, 43, of Thurmont, MD., for failure to notify of change to vehicle information.

Harry Maurice Hobbs, 75, of Myersville, MD., for failure to notify of a social media (email) account.

Denis Ray Shawver Jr., 39, of Emmitsburg, MD., for failure to notify of a change to vehicle information.



Offenders listed in order: Daniel Carl Diaz, Christopher Dale House, Harry Maurice Hobbs, Denis Ray Shawver Jr., Michael William Cullen

Michael William Cullen is currently wanted for failing to register in July 2018. If anyone has any information on Cullen’s location, contact the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office at 301-600-1046 or the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 301-600-4131.

