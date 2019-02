Gwynn Park Middle School was evacuated out of caution after reported bomb threat earlier Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were on the scene to investigate, and students returned to class at around 1:50 p.m., according to Prince George’s County Police.

Update at 1:45 pm: students at Gwynn Park MS are returning to class. No threat of any kind located. — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) February 6, 2019

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook