Filed Under:Annapolis, Baltimore Talkers, Larry Hogan, Local TV, Maryland, politics, Ralph Northam, Talkers


ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan is the latest Maryland politician to call for Ralph Northam’s resignation.

The call for Northam’s resignation follows a racist photo that surfaced in his medical school yearbook.

Hogan said Wednesday that Northam has, “lost the ability to govern,” and that, “there’s no way to get the trust of the people of Virginia again after something like this.”

Hogan also called Northam’s actions, “completely unacceptable.”

Northam has fought against calls to step down from the public and other politicians.

