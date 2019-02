City police are investigating KKK fliers found littering Federal Hill this week.

This is the third time in the past five months racist fliers have been found in South Baltimore.

City Councilman Eric Costello tweeted a photo of the fliers, saying racism and hatred have no place in Baltimore.

Once again, someone has littered sidewalks on the South Baltimore Peninsula with racist propaganda. This is a cowardly act and the pathetic people behind this should be ashamed of themselves. Racism and hatred, and this trash, have no place in our City. pic.twitter.com/33uh0dyg8J — Eric Costello (@CouncilmanETC) February 6, 2019

