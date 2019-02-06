  • WJZ 13On Air

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials want new rules to require state contractors to notify the state at least 30 days before a company is sold to a foreign entity, a move prompted after state officials learned last summer a Russian oligarch was heavily invested in a company that maintained key parts of the state’s election infrastructure.

The three-member Board of Public Works asked board staff to draft the new regulations at a meeting Wednesday.

Gov. Larry Hogan noted that the concerns in Maryland happened after an Annapolis-based company sold partial interest to a company owned by the oligarch.

Maryland is now using a new firm to host elections data. Linda Lamone, the state elections administrator, says Maryland is using Intelishift, a Virginia-based Datacenter and its subsidiary, The Sidus Group, through Dec. 3.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

