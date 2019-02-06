



Maryland’s chief judge is giving a State of the Judiciary address to state lawmakers.

Judge Mary Ellen Barbera will address a joint session of the General Assembly in Annapolis on Wednesday.

When Barbera gave the last address in 2015, it was the first time in 10 years the state’s chief judge gave a State of the Judiciary address. In that speech, she gave an update on the state’s efforts to transition from a paper-based case management system to an electronic one.

Barbera is the chief judge of the Maryland Court of Appeals, the state’s highest court. She became the state’s first female chief judge in 2013.

