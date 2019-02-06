



Looks like some Maryland relationships won’t even make it through St. Patrick’s Day

According to the results of a data pull performed by CenturyLinkQuote, Maryland’s most-Googled relationship question is “how to break up.”

This means there could be lots of broken hearts even before Valentine’s Day.

But it could be worse.

In nearby Pennsylvania, the most-searched question is “I cheated on my boyfriend.”

Virginia is for lovers — but maybe there’s an issue with unrequited love as their most-searched question is “does she love me?”

But we’re not sure what’s happening in West Virginia, where people are going to Google to ask “how to kiss.”

Delaware, too, is looking to break hearts with “how to break up” topping their query list.

