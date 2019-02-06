  • WJZ 13On Air

PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are searching for a critically missing man who they said needs daily medication and has a cognitive disorder.

According to police, 70-year-old William McFarland was last seen Tuesday around 9 p.m. at his home in the 2500 block of Taylor Avenue in Parkville. Family members checked on him the following day and could not find McFarland anywhere.

William McFarland photo courtesy of the Baltimore County Police Department

He was reportedly wearing an orange shirt with pink splatters on it and a brown leather jacket.

McFarland does not own a cell phone and suffers from a cognitive disorder that may cause him to become confused.

He also takes daily medication for diabetes, making it very important that he is found quickly.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Parkville police at (410) 887-5310 or 911.

