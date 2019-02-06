



Frito-Lay voluntarily recalled its Stacy’s brand of Simply Naked Pita Chips.

The recall is due to undeclared milk in small numbers in the product that could be harmful to anyone with a milk allergy.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product contained inside the recalled pita chips bags.

The company is recalling a small number of its 7 1/3 ounce bags.

The chips were distributed nationwide and have a “use by” date of April 23, 2019 and a manufacturing code of 65M127902.

The recalled bags will also have a UPC code of 028400564632 listed on the bottom of the bag.

Click over the the FDA’s website for more info on this recall.

