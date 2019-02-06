



“The Young and the Restless” will honor soap star Kristoff St. John with a special tribute on Friday. The actor died Sunday at 52 years old.

Since 1991, St. John played Neil Winters on the soap opera, and he earned two Daytime Emmy Awards for his role – the first in 1992 and the second in 2008.

‘Young And The Restless’ Star Kristoff St. John Found Dead

It is unclear how the producers of the show will handle his character moving forward.

St. John was found dead Sunday at his home in the Woodland Hills area of Los Angeles. He is survived by a daughter, Paris Nicole, and his fiancée, Kseniya Olegovna Mikhaleva. He reportedly struggled since his son, Julian, died by suicide in 2014.

St. John’s final episode airs Wednesday.

