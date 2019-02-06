Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, BWI Airport, Local TV, Marika, Maryland, Stellar News, White House Black Market


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — You soon will be able to do more shopping if you have extra time to spare during your next trip out of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport.

Three new stores are coming in to land at the airport.

White House Black Market will open in April, convenience store Stellar News is set to open in March and athleisure brand Marika’s first brick-and-mortar store is already open in the airport’s A/B food court area.

