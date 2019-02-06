



After an incredible near-record high of 71 degrees, clouds and some light rain kept us at only 50, which is still seven degrees above our normal for the date.

Light rain or drizzle may be around overnight, but even milder air will return for the end of the week.

By the weekend, a cold front will clear things out and a real chill will return.

By Sunday night, we may see a bit of wet snow or a mix of precipitation across the area.

The chance of more mixed wintery precipitation may linger through Tuesday, as well.

This will be determined by the location of a front early next week, as both colder air and warmer air will fight for position over the Mid-Atlantic region.

This means a wide range of both weather and temperatures for early next week, so stay tuned for more updates.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook