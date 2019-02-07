



The Maryland Insurance Administration issued 64 civil orders and 12 criminal orders totaling $320,671 in fines, penalties and restitution for insurance fraud.

“Our Insurance Fraud Division continues to investigate all tips regarding suspected civil and criminal insurance fraud,” said Commissioner Al Redmer, Jr. “We want Marylanders to know they can and should call us if they suspect insurance fraud. All tips are confidential and we follow up on each lead. The bad actors need to be held accountable for their actions.”

64 people were ordered to pay $215,090 in administrative penalties and restitution for committing civil insurance fraud in Maryland.

Investigations also led to 12 people being criminally prosecuted for committing insurance fraud, resulting in $105,581 in fines, penalties and restitution.

