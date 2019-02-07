



Baltimore is one of dozens of hotspots the federal government plans to target, as it aims to drastically cut HIV and AIDs over the next decade.

The program was among the public health goals President Trump outlined during his State of the Union address earlier this week.

Maryland ranks fifth in HIV diagnosis rates, with most of those coming from the Baltimore City area and Prince George’s County.

