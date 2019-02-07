



Fire crews are investigating a call for a garage fire in Pasadena on Thursday.

Multiple calls came into Anne Arundel County Fire at around 5:15 for a garage fire at Old Mill Rd in Pasadena.

Units arrived with heavy fire showing from the garage and part of the second floor.

There is no report of any injuries at this time.

Fire crews are still investigating this ongoing fire.

