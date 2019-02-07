



Marylander’s are mourning the loss of Orioles great, and Hall of Famer, Frank Robinson, who died at the age of 83 Thursday.

Robinson spent six seasons with the Orioles organization.

In his time in Baltimore, Robinson hit .300 with 179 home runs and 545 RBI’s.

Robinson’s long-time teammate, Jim Palmer, expressed his condolences on Twitter.

“Played the game tough, hard but fair. Made all of us better players, and winners,” Palmer said of Robinson in a tweet.

Another sad day in Birdland with the passing of Frank Robinson. Played the game tough, hard but fair. Made all of us better players, and https://t.co/CZJL5aUcD7 condolences to his family. RIP#20 @masnOrioles — Jim Palmer (@Jim22Palmer) February 7, 2019

Tim Kurkjian, a Maryland native and analyst on ESPN’s Baseball Tonight and Sportscenter, covered the Orioles in 1986.

Kurjan said in a tweet that Robinson was, “the most ferocious competitor I’ve ever met.”

Frank Robinson is the most ferocious competitor I’ve ever met, the most underrated player of all time. The Orioles won the World Series in his first year in Baltimore. Brooks Robinson told me, “Frank taught us how to win.” Frank taught me so much about the game. R.I.P. my friend — Tim Kurkjian (@Kurkjian_ESPN) February 7, 2019

The Baltimore Ravens organization is also remembering Robinson. The team lit the outside of its stadium orange Thursday night.

Tonight we salute to the @Orioles legendary No. 20, Frank Robinson. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/F7uTW6dnbS — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) February 8, 2019

“Tonight we salute to the @Orioles legendary No. 20, Frank Robinson. Rest in peace,” the team said.

Maryland politicians also took to social media.

Congressman Elijah Cummings said in a series of tweets, “[Robinson] was indeed a true role model for me and so many others. Beyond his astonishing Hall of Fame career, Robinson broke the color barrier as the first African American MLB manager.”

Frank Robinson’s impact on Maryland and this nation is immeasurable. My prayers are with his family as they mourn his passing. — Elijah E. Cummings (@RepCummings) February 7, 2019

Maryland’s country duo performing artists, LoCash, saluted Robinson for, “taking baseball to another level.

RIP Frank Robinson @mlb My Dads favorite player. Thank you for taking Baseball to another level. You will be missed!! @orioles https://t.co/nDmoud0Ynx — LOCASH (@LOCASHmusic) February 7, 2019

The Orioles organization had its own special tribute to their Hall of Famer.

The team put a wreath with orange flowers next to Robinson’s statue in Monument Park.

They also dedicated their talk show, O’s Hot Stove, to the memory of Robinson.

Tonight’s #OsHotStove Show will be dedicated to the memory of Frank Robinson. Call-in guests will include Dave Johnson, Ben McDonald, Jim Palmer, Boog Powell, & Brooks Robinson. Tune in at 6:00 p.m. on @1057TheFan or https://t.co/9VM32DiTlU #Frank20 pic.twitter.com/PgoXUaLUNa — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) February 7, 2019

