  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    8:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    9:00 PMBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore Talkers, College Park, Jordan McNair, Local TV, Maryland Football, maryland terrapins, Raymond Boone, Talkers


COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A University of Maryland football player is recovering after falling ill during a team workout Tuesday afternoon.

Raymond Boone, a defensive back for the Terrapins, was transported to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

He was kept overnight for observation before being released Wednesday.

Boone said in a tweet Wednesday, “I get to go home today.”

The Maryland Athletic Department released a statement, saying: “A student-athlete was transported to the hospital for precautionary measures during an afternoon workout on Tuesday, Feb. 5. The student was accompanied to the hospital by our medical training staff and team physician, and was released the following day.”

The incident comes following the death of Jordan McNair.

McNair died a year ago after collapsing at practice.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s