Raymond Boone, a defensive back for the Terrapins, was transported to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

He was kept overnight for observation before being released Wednesday.

Boone said in a tweet Wednesday, “I get to go home today.”

The Maryland Athletic Department released a statement, saying: “A student-athlete was transported to the hospital for precautionary measures during an afternoon workout on Tuesday, Feb. 5. The student was accompanied to the hospital by our medical training staff and team physician, and was released the following day.”

The incident comes following the death of Jordan McNair.

McNair died a year ago after collapsing at practice.

