



A district judge sentenced a man to 10 years in prison Thursday for his part in committing a series of armed robberies.

According to his guilty plea, between Dec. 29. 2016 and Jan. 7, 2017, 24-year-old Deniro Southern-Robinson and his co-defendants, J22-year-old oshua Potter and 22-year-old Deandre Proctor, plotted to commit a series of business robberies.

In each robbery, Southern-Robinson and Proctor went into the locations brandishing a gun and robbed the employees while Potter served as a lookout and drove the getaway car.

In the early morning of Dec. 29, Southern-Robinson and his accomplices robbed three businesses in Myersville, Frederick, and Bethesda in less than two hours.

In each robbery, Southern-Robinson used a silver revolver, while Proctor used a BB gun. Both kept their faces covered.

In the first robbery, they demanded to know where the safe was from an employee, who told them there was no safe and began pushing one of the robbers before noticing that they were armed.

Southern-Robinson and Proctor emptied the cash registers, stealing $517 and threatened to kill the employee if they called the police.

In the other two robberies, the two stole $242 and $350 respectively.

Potter drove his accomplices to a business in Myersville on Jan. 7, 2017 where the two men forced an employee to take them to the safe.

Southern-Robinson and Proctor stuffed $773 before leaving the business.

Shortly after the robbery, officers saw Potter’s car coming from the direction of the business and began a traffic stop.

The officers saw that Proctor was wearing the same tiger-striped shoes he had worn in the Dec. 29 robberies and arrested all three men.

After getting a search warrant, officers found the loaded silver revolver, black clothing that matched the clothing worn during the robberies, a black bb gun, the duffel bag used in the robberies. $789, and three cell phones.

Additional searches of the homes of Southern-Robinson and Proctor produced additional cash and other clothing worn during the Dec. 29 robberies.

Proctor and Potter pleaded guilty to their roles to the robberies with their sentencing dates scheduled for May 6 and May 3 respectively.

Following Southern Robinson’s prison sentence, he will have five years of supervised release.

