BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marylander’s are mourning the loss of Orioles great, and Hall of Famer, Frank Robinson, who died at the age of 83 Thursday.
Robinson spent six seasons with the Orioles organization.
In his time in Baltimore, Robinson hit .300 with 179 home runs and 545 RBI’s.
Robinson’s long-time teammate, Jim Palmer, expressed his condolences on Twitter.
“Played the game tough, hard but fair. Made all of us better players, and winners,” Palmer said of Robinson in a tweet.
Tim Kurkjian, a Maryland native and analyst on ESPN’s Baseball Tonight and Sportscenter, covered the Orioles in 1986.
Kurjan said in a tweet that Robinson was, “the most ferocious competitor I’ve ever met.”
The Baltimore Ravens organization is also remembering Robinson. The team lit the outside of its stadium orange Thursday night.
“Tonight we salute to the @Orioles legendary No. 20, Frank Robinson. Rest in peace,” the team said.
Maryland politicians also took to social media.
Congressman Elijah Cummings said in a series of tweets, “[Robinson] was indeed a true role model for me and so many others. Beyond his astonishing Hall of Fame career, Robinson broke the color barrier as the first African American MLB manager.”
Maryland’s country duo performing artists, LoCash, saluted Robinson for, “taking baseball to another level.
The Orioles organization had its own special tribute to their Hall of Famer.
The team put a wreath with orange flowers next to Robinson’s statue in Monument Park.
They also dedicated their talk show, O’s Hot Stove, to the memory of Robinson.
