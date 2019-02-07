  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore ICE office, CASA, Immigration, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement


FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Roxana Santos, a Salvadoran woman who was detained by immigration officials in January, was released from custody Monday.

According to the immigration advocacy group “CASA,” Santos returned back home with her four children in Frederick, Md.

She was taken into custody during a routine check-in with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Baltimore on January 8, 2019.

RELATED: Md. Mom In Alleged Racial Profiling Legal Battle Now Detained, Faces Deportation

Santos won a civil rights lawsuit against Frederick County over allegations of racial profiling that took place back in 2008. However, settlement negotiations remain unresolved.

A federal judge ruled she could stay in Frederick until the process is complete.

CASA set up a GoFundMe account for Santos with a $10,000 goal. According to the post, Santos is still at risk of detention in the future and it’s not clear if she will be able to return to work.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s