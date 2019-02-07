



Roxana Santos, a Salvadoran woman who was detained by immigration officials in January, was released from custody Monday.

According to the immigration advocacy group “CASA,” Santos returned back home with her four children in Frederick, Md.

Si Se Pudo! Roxana Santos was released from ICE custody last night. Thank you to everyone that joined the fight to #FreeRoxana and help her return to her four children. @CASAinAction @latinojustice @ACLU_MD @FIRM_Action @indivisible410 pic.twitter.com/y54Sgb9oVJ — CASA (@CASAforall) February 5, 2019

She was taken into custody during a routine check-in with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Baltimore on January 8, 2019.

Santos won a civil rights lawsuit against Frederick County over allegations of racial profiling that took place back in 2008. However, settlement negotiations remain unresolved.

A federal judge ruled she could stay in Frederick until the process is complete.

CASA set up a GoFundMe account for Santos with a $10,000 goal. According to the post, Santos is still at risk of detention in the future and it’s not clear if she will be able to return to work.

