BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gear heads will have plenty to do this weekend as the Motortrend International Auto Show kicks off in Baltimore.
It got started earlier Thursday morning at the convention center downtown.
There will be more than 500 new cars, trucks and crossovers from multiple car companies.
People will even be able to test drive some of the new cars.
