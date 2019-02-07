  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Frank Robinson, a former Baltimore Oriole and Hall of Famer, has died at the age of 83.

He was the first player to win MVP awards in both leagues and the first African-American manager in MLB. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame as a Baltimore Oriole in 1982.

Sports Illustrated confirmed Robinson’s passing Thursday afternoon.

This story is developing. 

