BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Frank Robinson, a former Baltimore Oriole and Hall of Famer, has died at the age of 83.
He was the first player to win MVP awards in both leagues and the first African-American manager in MLB. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame as a Baltimore Oriole in 1982.
Sports Illustrated confirmed Robinson’s passing Thursday afternoon.
