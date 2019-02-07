Filed Under:Baltimore, Local TV, Missing person, Prince George's County, Talkers


PRINCE GEORGE’S Co, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Prince George’s County are looking for a 12-year-old boy reported as missing since Monday evening.

Zamar Williams was said by police to have been last seen near the 3200 block of Walters Ln.

Zamar Williams photo courtesy of the Prince George’s County Police Department

He was last seen wearing black jeans, a gray shirt, and a dark green Michael Kors jacket.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is urged to call PG County police at (301) 772-4911

