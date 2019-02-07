



Police in Prince George’s County are looking for a 12-year-old boy reported as missing since Monday evening.

Zamar Williams was said by police to have been last seen near the 3200 block of Walters Ln.

He was last seen wearing black jeans, a gray shirt, and a dark green Michael Kors jacket.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is urged to call PG County police at (301) 772-4911

