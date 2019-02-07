



Police have filed charges after a 14-year-old Chestertown boy was found to have sent a bomb threat to a high school.

The principal of Kent Island High School received an emailed bomb threat Jan. 14, at 8 p.m. prompting the board of education to have the school be evacuated the next morning.

Students were relocated while officers and K-9 teams were deployed to search the area and scan for explosives.

Officers also stayed with students as they were relocated to ensure their safety.

The investigation found that there was no threat to students.

After the investigation, the boy who sent the bomb threat email was found and, after an interview with officers, the suspect confessed to sending the email to the Kent High principal.

The boy was charged with disturbing school activities, threat of mass violence, threat of arson, and false statement regarding destructive device.

