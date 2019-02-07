  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Baltimore, Local TV, Missing person, Talkers


PRINCE GEORGE’S Co, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are looking for an 84-year-old man that went missing after leaving the Horseshoe Casino Thursday night.

James Roache left the casino and called his wife from a gas station phone in the 300 block of Washington Blvd. in Laurel around 6 p.m. saying that he was lost.

James Roache photo courtesy of the Baltimore County Police Department

Roache has white balding hair and is wearing black cargo pants, and a white and blue checkered shirt. He does not have a cell phone.

He is driving a dark blue 2015 4-door Honda Accord with Maryland registration: 9CMC92.

Roache suffers from a cognitive disorder and may be confused.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or Wilkens Precinct at (410) 887-0872

